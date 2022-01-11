(Bonus pro-tip ... don't forget to click 'Publish')
At 2300 GMT we get the Reuters Tankan for January 2022
- prior is here: Best reading in 10 months
- The Reuters tankan report is monthly and is aimed at pre-empting the Bank of Japan's own tankan report, which is quarterly.
2350 GMT, more from Japan. Current account, Trade balance and Bank Lending.
0000 GMT New Zealand – ANZ Commodity Price index for December
prior 2.8% m/m
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0100 GMT Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking
0130 GMT China inflation figures for December
China CPI expected 1.8% y/y, prior 2.3%