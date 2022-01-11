(Bonus pro-tip ... don't forget to click 'Publish')

At 2300 GMT we get the Reuters Tankan for January 2022

  • prior is here: Best reading in 10 months
  • The Reuters tankan report is monthly and is aimed at pre-empting the Bank of Japan's own tankan report, which is quarterly.

2350 GMT, more from Japan. Current account, Trade balance and Bank Lending.

0000 GMT New Zealand – ANZ Commodity Price index for December

  • prior 2.8% m/m

  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0100 GMT Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking

0130 GMT China inflation figures for December

  • China CPI expected 1.8% y/y, prior 2.3%

  • PPI expected 11.1% y/y, prior 12.9% ... so far the surging price inflation at the wholesale level is not having a huge impact at the consumer level