This snapshot from the ForexLive  economic data  calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.

Economic calendar 31 March 2022

The PMIs from China will also include the combination of the manufacturing and non-manufacturing, that is, the Composite PMI:

  • prior 51.2

In March China had its worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic at the start of 2020. The expectation (the median consensus of economists and analysts surveyed) for the Manufacturing PMI has been marked lower on this, with factory closures as part of lockdowns. The expected, 49.9, would be the lowest in 5 months.

That 'expected' for non-manufacturing, 53.2, is still firmly in expansion though. This seems a little dissonant to me as services are often hit harder than manufacturing.