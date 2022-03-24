2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for March 2022 – Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

  • Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected 1.5%, prior was 1.0%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.5%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.7%, prior was -0.6% (this measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI)

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 GMT Japan again,

Services PPI for February

  • expected 1.2%, prior 1.2% y/y

  • Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). The services PPI is also known as the Corporate Services Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

0001 GMT from the UK, GfK Consumer Confidence for March

  • expected -30, prior -26