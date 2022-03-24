2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for March 2022 – Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)
Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected 1.5%, prior was 1.0%
Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.5%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.7%, prior was -0.6% (this measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI)
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 GMT Japan again,
Services PPI for February
expected 1.2%, prior 1.2% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). The services PPI is also known as the Corporate Services Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
0001 GMT from the UK, GfK Consumer Confidence for March
- expected -30, prior -26