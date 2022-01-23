2200 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for January

Manufacturing prior 57.7

Services prior 55.1

Composite prior 54.9

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for January

Manufacturing prior 54.3

Services prior 52.1

Composite prior 52.5

Looking out further, there are plenty of flash PMIs to come from Europe on Monday. Also from the US:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.