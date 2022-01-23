2200 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for January

  • Manufacturing prior 57.7

  • Services prior 55.1

  • Composite prior 54.9

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for January

  • Manufacturing prior 54.3

  • Services prior 52.1

  • Composite prior 52.5

Looking out further, there are plenty of flash PMIs to come from Europe on Monday. Also from the US:

Economic calendar due 24 January 2022

