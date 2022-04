2245 GMT NZ CPI – inflation in New Zealand for Q

CPI expected 2.0% q/q, prior 1.4%

CPI expected 7.1% y/y, prior 5.9%

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is on a rate hike path, there will be nothing in this data to deter them.

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0300 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 'Sectoral Factor Model Inflation Gauge'. This is the NZ central bank's preferred measure of core inflation. I'll have more to come on this separately.

A light agenda ahead.