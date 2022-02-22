0030 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for Q4 2021

expected 0.7% q/q, prior 0.6%

expected 2.4% y/y, prior 2.2%

Wages a key concern for the RBA, they’d like to see them higher.

I’ll have more to come on this separately

0030

GMT Australia Construction work done for Q4 2021

expected 2.5% q/q, prior -0.3%

This data will be an input into the economic growth numbers (GDP) due on Wednesday 2 March

0100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand, previews earlier:

the RBNZ will meet for the first time since raising rates by 25 basis points on November 24th to 0.75%

The market is placing about 30% odds on a 50-pointer, which seems fair

I'll have more to come on this separately

0200 GMT RBNZ Governor or press conference

ps. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday today