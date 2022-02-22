0030 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for Q4 2021
expected 0.7% q/q, prior 0.6%
expected 2.4% y/y, prior 2.2%
Wages a key concern for the RBA, they’d like to see them higher.
I’ll have more to come on this separately
0030
GMT Australia Construction work done for Q4 2021
expected 2.5% q/q, prior -0.3%
This data will be an input into the economic growth numbers (GDP) due on Wednesday 2 March
0100 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand, previews earlier:
the RBNZ will meet for the first time since raising rates by 25 basis points on November 24th to 0.75%
The market is placing about 30% odds on a 50-pointer, which seems fair
I'll have more to come on this separately
0200 GMT RBNZ Governor or press conference
ps. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday today