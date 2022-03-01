Its another busy agenda ahead for Asia-Pacific trade.

On the data front there is nothing I would call top-tier. Australian GDP for Q4 2021 is due, and is marked in red (for importance) on the calendar. Do bear in mind though that Q4 was October, November and December and a lot has changed since then (omicron wave, and now, according to the RBA, the war in Ukraine is a major new source of uncertainty).

US President Biden will give a speech, he will deliver the State of the Union (SOTU) address at the United States Capitol, in Washington DC.

