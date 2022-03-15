Here is what is ahead for the session on the data calendar.
2145 GMT NZ Current account for Q4 2021
Current account to GDP ratio expected -5.6%, prior -4.6%
Current account q/q expected -6.21bn, prior -8.3bn
Current account y/y expected -19.4bn, prior -15.9bn
2330 GMT Australia – Westpac leading indicator for February
prior +0.13% m/m
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for
Trade balance adjusted
expected Y -686.1bn, prior Y -932.6bn
Exports
expected 21.0% y/y, prior 9.6%
Imports
expected 28.0% y/y, prior 39.6%
0130 GMT China house prices for February
- prior 2.3% y/y