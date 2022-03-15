Here is what is ahead for the session on the data calendar.

2145 GMT NZ Current account for Q4 2021

Current account to GDP ratio expected -5.6%, prior -4.6%

Current account q/q expected -6.21bn, prior -8.3bn

Current account y/y expected -19.4bn, prior -15.9bn

2330 GMT Australia – Westpac leading indicator for February

  • prior +0.13% m/m

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for

  • expected Y -112.6bn, prior Y -2191.1bn

Trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y -686.1bn, prior Y -932.6bn

Exports

  • expected 21.0% y/y, prior 9.6%

Imports

  • expected 28.0% y/y, prior 39.6%

0130 GMT China house prices for February

  • prior 2.3% y/y