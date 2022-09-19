Japanese inflation data and the People's Bank of China interest rate settings are the focus for the session on the data agenda.

Japanese inflation is expected to continue inching higher. The Bank of Japan is still viewing rising CPI as transitory. there is a policy meeting this week, September 21, no change is expected:

On the PBOC:

the PBOC will set one- and five-year loan prime rates. Given the MLF rate remained steady last week there is no change expected to the LPRs

From Monday: China rate cut. The 14-day reverse repos rate dropped to 2.15%, from 2.25%

