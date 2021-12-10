If you want to see more of what is on the calendar, here is the link.

For Friday, coming up at 8:30 AM ET is the Consumer Price Index for November

The consensus is for a 0.7% m/m increase in headline CPI, and a 0.5% increase in core CPI.

Further upside surprises in CPI will prompt more feverish expectations of quicker taper and hikes ahead from the Fed.

At 10:00 AM we get the University of Michigan's Consumer sentiment index (preliminary for December).

