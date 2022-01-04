This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.

The JOLTS data is a snapshot of how many workers in the US are quitting their jobs.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey

The survey is unlikely to capture much of the reaction to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which just begin making headlines late in the month.