NZDUSD daily

ING Research adopts a cautious bias on NZD, despite the RBNZ's surprise 50bps hike this week.

NZD/USD jumped more than 1.0% after the hike but then halved its gains. While markets almost fully price in another 25bp rate hike, this is not a given. There is a chance the RBNZ has front-loaded tightening but may struggle to push tightening further if inflation fails to stay high," ING notes.

"That said, even in the event of another hike and the 5.50% projected peak rate being reached, we think the chances of rate cuts by the end of the year have now increased materially, and markets are likely underestimating them. This is why we would be wary about chasing NZD rallies," ING adds.

