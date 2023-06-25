Over the weekend we had a failed Wagner coup attempt to oust Putin in Russia.
The links to the developments as they happened are below
Read from the bottom up for the chronology
- UK Times says Britain told to "Prepare for fall of Putin"
- Prigozhin to leave for Belarus, case against him to be dropped
- Prigozhin says convoys returning to bases
- A full-scale mutiny is under way in Russia
- Russia accuses Wagner boss of armed mutiny. Tanks in the streets in Moscow
I posted a few minutes ago on the price immediately after the open,w which was little changed.
But its inched higher now, as is reasonable to expect after such a geopolitical event (oil is particularly susceptible to geopol developments).
