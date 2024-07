Globex has opened for trade, brought to you by the CME!

The big news markets are responding to is the withdrawal of US President Biden from the 2024 presidential election. Justin was all over the weekend news as it happened!

The USD is little changed, EUR/USD is circa 1.0886 and USD/JPY circa 157.42.

Emini equity index futures are up a little, a small gap higher. 5 Points or so. Not a big response.