I'm sure you all remember this guy - he was editor of the Global Times until recently and was VERY wired into China's leadership.

These two tweets from him overnight:

china COVID zero end

That first tweet seems very specific. "No longer afraid". "May walk out .... sooner than expected".

Seems to me China is going to exit its very strict COVID approach soon. What do ForexLive traders think? In the comments please folks.

Also, I am trying to confirm but apparently there is a news conference being given by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council in China at 3pm local time. Maybe we'll get more hints then. Its currently just after 11am in China (they don't have timezones in the country, its all one time).

Hong Kong's Hang Seng is up around 3.3% today

  • Shanghai Comp up over 1.7%

--

eur