A bank run ends when it ends. I thought the US saying that bank deposits were guaranteed would be enough to stop the run but you also can't blame anyone for wanting to move money into something safer, like bonds or bigger banks.

Even knowing that, if you were a client of a bank and saw its shares down as big as some of these names, what would you do?

Premarket moves (on top of large losses Friday)

Western Alliance Bank -69%

Pacwest Bancorp -42%

Bank of Hawaii -16%

First Republic Bank -63%

Zions Bankcorp -27%

KRE regional bank ETF -9.4%

Charles Schwab -10.5%

Finwise Bancorp -39.6%

Over in Europe, there are problems as well with the European bank index down 6.3%.