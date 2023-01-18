Coming up imminently, scheduled at 2200 GMT (17:00 US ET) is Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks before event hosted by the University of Texas.

During the US session just passed we had the Beige Book and Fed speakers:

Harker didn't clock off at the end of the day, he's kept going:

the general gist of the comments from these officials was they see further rate hikes ahead but at a slower pace. Except for Bullard, he is favouring +50bp still at the next meeting.

While didn't hear from Chair Powell he is never far from the news!

