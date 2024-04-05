Gold daily

Gold prices have spiked in the past few minutes and I think that's largely technical but there could be some help from more talk of conflict between Iran and Israel.

Two headlines:

Hezbollah head Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says strike on Iranian consulate in Damascus is 'turning point' in events since Oct. 7

Hezbollah head says Iranian response to strike on Iranian consulate in Damascus will 'definitely come against Israel'

Hezbollah is Iran-aligned but not Iran so I'm not sure how to take these comments.