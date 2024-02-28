Reuters convey news in Japanese media, Kyodo news:

Toyota did not respond to the trade union's wage hike demands in the second round of pay talks held on Wednesday

The world's biggest automaker last week said it would continue negotiations with the union after the first round of talks.

The past two years Toyota accepted the union's demands in full on the first day of the annual spring wage talks.

The Bank of Japan will be eyeing preliminary Shunto (wage negotiation) results due around the middle of March, before the Bank's next meeting (18 and 19 March).