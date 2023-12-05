What's next for the two former House majority speakers?

Today, Rep. Patrick McHenry -- who briefly served as speaker pro tempore during the House standoff -- announced that he will retire at the end of this term in January 2025.

“I will be retiring from Congress at the end of my current term,” McHenry said. “This is not a decision I come to lightly, but I believe there is a season for everything and—for me—this season has come to an end,” he said in a statement.

More intriguing is McCarthy.

The 58-year-old was once close with Trump but distanced himself from the former President after January 6 before reconciling. Still, reports continue to surface of tension between the pair, including when McCarthy was ousted as speaker. Trump has said that McCarthy wasn't sufficiently loyal while a report this week said McCarthy swore at Trump.

The filling deadline for re-election is on Friday and Manu Raju reports that McCarthy isn't answering questions on whether he will continue.

The game of thrones continues.