The major European indices are closing higher in the day led by Spain's Ibex which is higher by 1.08% today:

German DAX, +0.97%

France's CAC +0.52%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.57%

Spain's Ibex +1.08%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.84%

As London/European traders head for the exits, US indices are mixed:

The Dow industrial average is down -42.3 points or -0.10% and 40818.02

S&P index +1.91 points or 0.04% at 5556.86

NASDAQ index up 40.73 points or 0.24% in 17437.43

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 18.41 points or 0.88% at 2122.28.

Gold is surging by $42.80 or 1.71% at $2554.13. Early today, the price moved above a ceiling area between $2526 in $2531. That area is now close risk for buyers as the price breaks to all-time record highs.

Crude oil is rebounding to the upside trading up $2.15 or 3.19% at $69.47.