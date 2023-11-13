The major European indices are closing the session higher to start the new trading week.

German DAX, +0.73%

France, +0.60%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.89%

Spain's Ibex +0.96%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.38%

As European traders look to exit for the trading day, the AUD is the strongest of the major currencies. The JPY is now the weakest. The US dollar was the tipping to the upside at the start of the North American session, but has now tipped the scales more to the downside. The AUDUSD is trading to new session highs as is the GBPUSD currently.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

In the US stock market, the major indices are trading mixed with the Dow industrial average leading the way to the upside:

Dow industrial average is up 31.33 points or 0.09% at 34315.30

S&P index is down -1.73 points or -0.04% at 4413.32

NASDAQ index is down -12 points or -0.09% at 13787

In the US debt market, yields are mixed and off their highest levels: