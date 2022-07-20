There is a higher closer for the major  indices  for the 2nd consecutive day with the  Nasdaq  leading the way also for the 2nd day in a row.

The Dow which moved over 700 points yesterday but only rose by 48 points today. The S&P also had a modest rise relative to the 105.84 rise yesterday.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average rose up 47.79 points or 0.05% at 31874.85
  • S&P index rose 23.19 points or 0.59% at 3959.89
  • NASDAQ index rose 184.51 points or 1.58% at 11897.66
  • Russell 2000 a rose 28.62 points or 1.59% at 1827.94

The best performer in the S&P sectors that showed:

  • communications, +1.6%
  • consumer discretionary, +1.6%
  • technology, +1.5%

The worst performers were:

  • utilities -1.3%
  • healthcare -0.9%
  • consumer staples -0.7%

After the close, Tesla reported higher than expected earnings, but revenues came up short of expectations

  • earnings-per-share $2.27 adjusted vs. $1.81 estimate
  • revenues $16.93 billion vs. $17.10 billion estimate

Tesla shares are trading up around $30 or 4.11% him