The broader US indices are trading higher at the U.S. open and the head of the PMI data:
- S&P/global manufacturing PMI for May is expected at 9:45 AM. The preliminary came at 50.9 up from 50.0 last month.
- ISM manufacturing PMI for May is expected at 49.6 versus 49.2 last month
- Prices paid is expected of 58.5 versus 60.9 last month
- employment last month came in at 48.6
- new orders came in at 49.1
A snapshot of the stock market six minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average is trading down -18.78 points or -0.05% at 38667.55.
- S&P index is up 18.36 points or 0.35% at 5295.86.
- NASDAQ index is up one 35.81.0.81 percent at 16870.82.
The small cap Russell 2000 is up 17.56 points or 0.85% at 2087.68.
Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower:
- two year 4.866%, -2.7 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.475%, -5.1 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.461%, -5.1 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.602% -4.9 basis points
looking at some of the major movers:
- Nvidia shares are trading up 4.10%.
- Gamestop shares are only up $10.36 or 45.07% at $33.58. They were trading over $40 in premarket trading.
- Meta Platforms is trading at 1.42%
- Alphabet is trading up 0.90%
- Microsoft is trading down -0.10%
- Apple is trading up 0.61%
- Tesla is trading up 2.15%
- Paramount is trading up 7.93% after news that a deal with Larry Ellison's Skydance is forthcoming