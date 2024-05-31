Next week two central banks meet and both are expected to cut rates.

The Bank of Canada will announce their interest rate decision at 9:45 AM on Wednesday. They are expected to cut their rate to 4.75% from 5.0%. The last policy change was in July 2023 when they raise rates from 4.75% to 5.0%.

The ECB is expected to cut their main financing rate to 4.25% from 4.5% at 8:15 AM ET. The last time the ECB changed rates was in September 2023

Other key events and releases next week include: