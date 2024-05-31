Next week two central banks meet and both are expected to cut rates.

  • The Bank of Canada will announce their interest rate decision at 9:45 AM on Wednesday. They are expected to cut their rate to 4.75% from 5.0%. The last policy change was in July 2023 when they raise rates from 4.75% to 5.0%.
  • The ECB is expected to cut their main financing rate to 4.25% from 4.5% at 8:15 AM ET. The last time the ECB changed rates was in September 2023

Other key events and releases next week include:

  • Mon, Jun 3:

    • 9:45 AM ET: USD Final Manufacturing PMI: Forecast 50.9, Previous : 50.9
    • 10 AM ET: USD ISM Manufacturing PMI: Forecast 49.8, Previous: 49.2

  • Tue, Jun 4:

    • 2:30 AM ET: CHF CPI m/m: Forecast 0.4%, Previous: 0.3%
    • 10 AM ET: USD JOLTS Job Openings: Forecast 8.40M, Previous : 8.49M
    • 9:30 PM ET: AUD GDP q/q: Forecast 0.2%, Previous: 0.2%

  • Wed, Jun 5:

    • 8:15 AM ET USD ADP Non-Farm Employment Change:Forecast 175K, Previous: 192K
    • 10 AM ET USD ISM Services PMI: Forecast: 51.0, Previous: 49.4

  • Thu, Jun 6:

    • 8:30 AM ET: USD Unemployment Claims: Forecast 215K, Previous: 219K

  • Fri, Jun 7:

    • 8:30 AM ET: CAD Employment Change: Previous 90.4K
    • 8:30 AM ET: CAD Unemployment Rate: Previous 6.1%
    • 8:30 AM ET: USD Average Hourly Earnings m/m: 0.3%, Previous: 0.2%
    • 8:30 AM ET: USD Non-Farm Employment Forecast: 185K, previous: 175K
    • 8:30 AM ET: USD Unemployment Rate: 3.9%, previous: 3.9%