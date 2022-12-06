Via Hong Kong's South China Morning Post (gated):

China considers downgrading Covid’s status to remove need for strict controls

Beijing has been laying increasing stress on the milder nature of Omicron and some cities have already started easing their rules

One official said the downgrading of the disease – putting it on a par with HIV and viral hepatitis – could happen as soon as Wednesday

COVID is listed in the top tier of infectious diseases in China. Downgradings its listing would allow Covid-19 be managed more flexibly and in a less disruptive way, such as relieving local governments of the legal obligations to introduce strong controls such as lockdowns and isolating positive cases.