A magnitude 5.0 in the Hokkaido region in Japan, offshore as you can see in the map via ESMC below.

Depth 40 km

I haven't seen injury nor damage reports, let's hope there are none. Similarly, I haven't seen any tsunami alert, and again lets hope there is none.

Yen is barely moving.

Hokkaido is the northernmost and second-largest island of Japan, located in the northern part of the country. Its Japan's largest and northernmost prefecture. It accounts for only about 4.3% of Japan's total population and is one of the least densely populated prefectures in the country.