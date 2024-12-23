Rumours of this from last week:
More emerging now, with Honda and Nissan set to announce discussions on business integration on Monday, according to unnamed sources.
Details of Integration Talks:
- Board meetings and a joint press conference, also involving Mitsubishi Motors, will take place on Monday.
- A potential merger could form the world’s third-largest auto group by sales, following Toyota and Volkswagen.
Motivations and Challenges:
- Both companies face competition from Tesla and Chinese manufacturers, along with declining sales in key markets like China and the U.S.
- Past collaborations include electrification, software development, and joint research.
Integration Possibilities:
- Proposals include Honda supplying hybrid vehicles to Nissan and shared use of Nissan's UK factory.
- Finalization of integration talks is targeted for June 2025.
Stakeholder Views:
- Renault, Nissan’s top shareholder, supports the idea in principle and is evaluating its implications.