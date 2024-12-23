Rumours of this from last week:

More emerging now, with Honda and Nissan set to announce discussions on business integration on Monday, according to unnamed sources.

  • Details of Integration Talks:

    • Board meetings and a joint press conference, also involving Mitsubishi Motors, will take place on Monday.
    • A potential merger could form the world’s third-largest auto group by sales, following Toyota and Volkswagen.

  • Motivations and Challenges:

    • Both companies face competition from Tesla and Chinese manufacturers, along with declining sales in key markets like China and the U.S.
    • Past collaborations include electrification, software development, and joint research.

  • Integration Possibilities:

    • Proposals include Honda supplying hybrid vehicles to Nissan and shared use of Nissan's UK factory.
    • Finalization of integration talks is targeted for June 2025.

  • Stakeholder Views:

    • Renault, Nissan’s top shareholder, supports the idea in principle and is evaluating its implications.
