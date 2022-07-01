Honda sold 71,048 vehicles in the US in June, which is a sharp drop compared to last month (-53.6%) and a year ago(--55.4%).

Everyone expected auto sales to slow after the frenzied pace of the pandemic but this is a almost a sudden stop. There are still shortages of parts and that's turning away prospective buyers. There's also long lead times on many new models along with low inventories, so factories will stay busy for awhile.

Looking beyond that, it looks like it won't be long until sales and incentives are back on the table.