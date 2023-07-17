A Typhoon Signal 8 was issued earlier by the HK Observatory. It was issued at 6.40am local time, which halted morning trade. The warning will remain in effect until at least 4pm, which effectively cancels trade on HKEX for today.
HKEX rules on severe weather:
- pre-market trade is cancelled if a signal 8 or greater is in force between 7am and 9am local time (as I post its just after 7am)
- there will be no morning session if such a warning is lowered after 9am
- there will be no trading for the day if it's still in effect after midday