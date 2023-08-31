Hong Kong may be shut down tomorrow, Friday, 1 September 2023 due to the approach of Super Typhoon Saola.
If a Typhoon Signal 8 has been issued by the HK Observatory and it remains in place at 9am local time (0100 GMT) the morning session on the HKEX will be cancelled.
HKEX rules on severe weather:
- pre-market trade is cancelled if a signal 8 or greater is in force between 7am and 9am local time
- there will be no morning session if such a warning is lowered after 9am
- there will be no trading for the day if it's still in effect after midday