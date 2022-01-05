To ban flights from 8 countries

That includes US, UK, Australia, Canada, Philippines, France, Pakistan, India

Major events to be cancelled from 7 Jan to 20 Jan

Indoor dining venues to close at 6pm starting from Friday

Entertainment venues, gyms, bars, karaoke, night clubs to close from Friday

The new restrictions above will take effect for at least two weeks. As much as the rest of the world is hoping to move on from the pandemic, it still feels like a stop-start situation for Hong Kong and China. In that regard, it remains a key risk factor to watch for global growth and inflation. More on that below: