Supportive comments from Chinese authorities on the property secotr are flowing through to property developer stocks and Chinese markets more broadly.

Overnight developments:

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)

will support the transformation of the real estate development model

will help high quality real-estate firms improve their balance sheet

will increase access to credit, and support private enterprises to issue bonds and raise equity

PBOC:

To meet reasonable financing demand of property sector

strongly support recovery and expansion of consumption, key infrastructure, and construction of major projects in line with national development plan