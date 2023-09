Property developer Country Garden Holdings has been reported as having won approval over the weekend to extend payments for an onshore private bond. The fate of an offshore bond due later this week remains unknown.

It comes after four top-tier cities have all eased home mortgage policy. And last week, China's financial regulators cut down-payment requirements and lowered rates on existing mortgages.

Hong Kong property stocks have surged with the news.

The Hang Seng is higher along with this.