I posted earlier on the continued headlines out of China's property development sector, notable on Country Garden, on of China's mammoth firms in the sector:
- Hang Seng worry - fears a huge Chinese property company preparing for a debt restructuring
- Hang Seng: China property developer Country Garden to suspend onshore bond trading
Lower are:
- Shanghai Composite Index, down around 0.9%
- Shenzhen Component
- ChiNext
- Hang Seng Index, down around 2%
- Hang Seng Tech Index
Offshore yuan has shaken off the strong onshore yuan setting:
But is finding some strength as I update, be wary of state intervention from China on the weakness: