I posted earlier on the continued headlines out of China's property development sector, notable on Country Garden, on of China's mammoth firms in the sector:

Lower are:

  • Shanghai Composite Index, down around 0.9%
  • Shenzhen Component
  • ChiNext
  • Hang Seng Index, down around 2%
  • Hang Seng Tech Index

Offshore yuan has shaken off the strong onshore yuan setting:

But is finding some strength as I update, be wary of state intervention from China on the weakness:

usdcnh update chart 14 August 2023