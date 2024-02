Israeli PM Netanyahu

There were rocket attacks from Lebanon into Israel today that killed one person and injured a half-dozen others. In response, Israel appears to be launching attacks on Beirut.

At the same time, Netanyahu has decided the Israeli team won't return to Cairo talks, according to a Ynet report.

The next shoe to drop is likely to be an Israeli offensive in Rafah, something Egypt has warned against.

Oil prices are up 45-cents to $78.34 today.