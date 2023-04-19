That is leading to a bit of a selloff in bonds and equities at the moment, with S&P 500 futures falling by 12 points or 0.3% at the moment:

Meanwhile, 2-year Treasury yields have moved up by 4 bps to 4.24% and 10-year yields are up nearly 3 bps to close to 3.60% on the day.

The dollar is also benefiting somewhat as the jitters begin to show up, with AUD/USD falling from 0.6725 to 0.6710 and NZD/USD easing from 0.6200 to 0.6188 as we look to the start of European morning trade.

As yields climb higher, USD/JPY has also moved up from 134.45 to 134.65 now as buyers start to take aim at the 135.00 mark.