Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries met with the President yesterday and released a readout today. It certainly doesn't read like an endorsement.

Dear Colleague:

Over the past several days, House Democrats have engaged in a thoughtful and extensive discussion about the future of our country, during a time when freedom, democracy and the economic well-being of everyday Americans are on the line. Our discourse has been candid, clear-eyed and comprehensive.

On behalf of the House Democratic Caucus, I requested and was graciously granted a private meeting with President Joe Biden. That meeting occurred yesterday evening. In my conversation with President Biden, I directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together.

As House Democrats have done throughout this Congress, we will continue to work in the best interests of everyday Americans. Thank you for your continued leadership in service of the communities we are privileged to represent.

At the end of the day though, only Biden can take Biden out of the race. In a sense of which way the wind is blowing, Republicans are now keeping quiet and there's even talk of some Republican-affiliated PACs suing to keep Biden in the race.