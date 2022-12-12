The House financial services committee publishes a prepared testimony from FTX CEO John Ray.

Some highlights:

FTX Collapse appears to stem from concentration of control in small group of inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals

FTX failed to implement virtually any systems necessary for company entrusted with people's money or assets

Used computer infrastructure that gave senior management access to systems that stored customer assets

Had unacceptable management practices including co-mingling of assets

Has hired a new financial officer head of human resources and head of information technology

Working around the clock to locate and secure property of estate, a portion of which may be missing

Process being overseen by newly appointed board of directed chaired by former US attorney Joseph Farnan

That is what an unregulated industry has the potential to look like