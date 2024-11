The NYT projection shows that Republicans have 189 seats now and Democrats at 162 seats. Of the remaining key seats in contention here, Republicans now need 19 seats and Democrats needing 29 seats to almost certainly win control of the House.

There's still plenty of seats yet to be called and the margins for some are as close as can be. So, it could really come down to the wire. This is the only thing left to watch now after Trump has won the presidency and Republicans the control of the Senate.