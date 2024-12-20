According to Punchbowl:

Republican leadership has a slide-up that has an agreement on the debt limit

The agreement says that the House Republicans will raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion in the first reconciliation package, alongside a promise to cut $2.5 trillion in net mandatory spending in the reconciliation process.

Meanwhile House Majority Leader Scalise is saying:

There is a plan against US there today, and if not they will do it tomorrow

House Speaker Johnson says: has spoken to the present electronic about new funding plan

Finally, the White House says