According to Punchbowl:
- Republican leadership has a slide-up that has an agreement on the debt limit
- The agreement says that the House Republicans will raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion in the first reconciliation package, alongside a promise to cut $2.5 trillion in net mandatory spending in the reconciliation process.
Meanwhile House Majority Leader Scalise is saying:
- There is a plan against US there today, and if not they will do it tomorrow
House Speaker Johnson says: has spoken to the present electronic about new funding plan
Finally, the White House says
- Republicans need to stick with bipartisan deal to keep the government open
- There is still time to avoid a government shutdown