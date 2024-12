After a late night, Johnson is up early.

Plan A and Plan B didn't work, let's see how Plan C looks. But seriously, if this gets done we could see stock markets turn around. The market just doesn't want to see the fiscal hawks in charge and Republican disarray.

I think what makes this deal a bit easier to make is that everyone in Congress wants to go home for Christmas.

This headline here is from The Hill but Fox also writes that a temporary fix to the shutdown could come at 10 am ET.