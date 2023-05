US House Speaker McCarthy speaking on CNBC:

I'm going to spend all my effort to make sure we get the job done

We have the opportunity to find a common ground but only a few days to get the job done

The only thing I'm confident about is now we have a structure to find a way to come to a conclusion

At the end of the day we do not have a debt default

There is a path to a debt ceiling plan. Pres. Biden will cut short his trip to Asia returning on Sunday instead of next Wednesday