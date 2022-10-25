Richmond Fed manufacturing activity

Tomorrow starts three consecutive days of imporant central bank decisions (BOC, ECB, BOJ) followed by the RBA, Fed and BOE next week. So consider this a bit of calm before the storm.

In terms of data, the home prices are in focus at 9 am ET with the release of Case-Shiller and FHFA data. The market movers come an hour later with consumer confidence and the Richmond Fed. Like yesterday's weak S&P Global PMIs, these are forward-looking indicators.

Finally, the US sells 2-year notes at 1 pm ET. Given all the bond market volatiltiy, that's one to watch.

