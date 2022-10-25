Richard Fed
Richmond Fed manufacturing activity

Tomorrow starts three consecutive days of imporant central bank decisions (BOC, ECB, BOJ) followed by the RBA, Fed and BOE next week. So consider this a bit of calm before the storm.

In terms of data, the home prices are in focus at 9 am ET with the release of Case-Shiller and FHFA data. The market movers come an hour later with consumer confidence and the Richmond Fed. Like yesterday's weak S&P Global PMIs, these are forward-looking indicators.

Finally, the US sells 2-year notes at 1 pm ET. Given all the bond market volatiltiy, that's one to watch.

