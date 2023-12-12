A Houthi official has warned

Vessels sailing through the Red Sea not to turn off radios and to rapidly respond to orders that Houthi give.

Vessels navigating through the Red Sea should avoid falsifying their identity or raise flags other than those of the owner's country

***

What a plonker. Commercial shipping tends to leave its radios on at all times! As for following orders of terrorists, here's one of their own with a message.

---

For markets, oil traders are wary of Middle East escalation and the potential for supply disruption. So far so good though.