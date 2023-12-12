A Houthi official has warned
- Vessels sailing through the Red Sea not to turn off radios and to rapidly respond to orders that Houthi give.
- Vessels navigating through the Red Sea should avoid falsifying their identity or raise flags other than those of the owner's country
What a plonker. Commercial shipping tends to leave its radios on at all times! As for following orders of terrorists, here's one of their own with a message.
For markets, oil traders are wary of Middle East escalation and the potential for supply disruption. So far so good though.