A Houthis military spokesman says they launched missiles and drones at Aramco facilities in Jeddah and targeted the Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries.

This attack appeared to hit a storage facility, causing thick clouds of smoke. It helped to reverse losses in oil as well.

That's a lot of smoke:

#UPDATE Smoke billows from an oil storage facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah -- shortly before the F1 #SaudiArabianGP is set to begin@AFPphoto pic.twitter.com/fnUjTXccaj — AFP News Agency (@AFP)