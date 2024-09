I've been focused on China all week and thinking about how the stimulus will play out. So far so good with Chinese equities up a sparkling 10% as we head into the final trading day of the week.

ZeroHedge has a great recap of the latest note from Scott Rubner, managing director for global markets at Goldman Sachs and how he sees the latest moves from China.

"Re-emerging Markets have quickly become a favored post-US election trade for November and December," he notes.

It's worth a read.