Spoos daily

This is a tough stat to ignore from JPMorgan.

“.. Over the past 40 years, the Fed has cut rates 12 times with the S&P 500 within 1% of an all-time highs. The market was higher a year later all 12 times with an average return of around 15%.”

S&P 500 futures are up 93 points just before the open with the cash market about 70 points from an all-time high.