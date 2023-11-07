HSBC CEO Quinn

Says bank has recruited silicon valley bank team in Hong Kong

Says new to bank activity in retail banking in greater bay area up by 70%, SME activity in Hong Kong up 90% post COVID.

Says wealth flow from mainland China to Hong Kong has grown by 3 to 4 times this year

There is a wider flow of wealth out of China than what he is referring to, investors are nervous about heavy-handed intervention by Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi weighing on business.

Speaking from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority is Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit:

jointly organised with the Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Academy of Finance: