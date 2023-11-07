HSBC CEO Quinn

  • Says bank has recruited silicon valley bank team in Hong Kong
  • Says new to bank activity in retail banking in greater bay area up by 70%, SME activity in Hong Kong up 90% post COVID.
  • Says wealth flow from mainland China to Hong Kong has grown by 3 to 4 times this year

There is a wider flow of wealth out of China than what he is referring to, investors are nervous about heavy-handed intervention by Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi weighing on business.

Speaking from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority is Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit:

  • jointly organised with the Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Academy of Finance:
  • a three-day event
  • including roundtable discussion, welcome dinner, main summit event and an investment forum
  • attended by financial leaders from global financial institutions including banks, securities firms, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds, and insurers
Reuters with this report on HSBC shunning crypto, saying its too volatile and lacks transparency: