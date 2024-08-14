AUD/NZD daily

HSBC recommends going long on AUD/NZD after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered a 25 basis point rate cut to 5.25%, citing the central bank's dovish stance as a key factor.

Key Points:

RBNZ Rate Cut: The RBNZ cut its rate by 25bps to 5.25%, which was not entirely unexpected given the market had priced in a 67% chance of a cut. Dovish Signals: The market was surprised by the RBNZ's dovish tone, with Governor Orr mentioning that a 50bp cut was considered.

The central bank’s updated forecasts were more dovish, with a lower Official Cash Rate (OCR) projection, downward revisions in 2024 inflation forecasts, and a worsened growth outlook. Monetary Policy Divergence: HSBC sees upside potential in AUD/NZD due to the divergence in monetary policy between the RBNZ and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), with the RBA sounding more hawkish.

Conclusion:

HSBC recommends long AUD/NZD positions, capitalizing on the monetary policy divergence where the RBA's hawkish stance contrasts with the RBNZ's dovish approach, particularly after the recent rate cut and dovish outlook.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.